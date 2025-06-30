Online Ordering Available!
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Dinner
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Beef Broth, Onion, Croutons, and Gruyere Cheese$12.00
Hawaiian Local Spring Mix Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Watermelon Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries, and Lilikoi Dressing$16.00
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, and Ranch Dressing$14.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine Spears, Anchovies, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing$12.00
Spicy Ahi Poke Nacho
Big Eye Ahi, Wonton Chips, Edamame, Jalapeño, Avocado, Cucumber, Furikake Seasoning, Dynamite and Kabayaki Sauce$25.00
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Taco Salad
Romaine, Tortilla Chips, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Beans, Peppers, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, and Big Island Honey-Chipotle Dressing$16.00
Coconut-Lemongrass Chicken Soup$12.00
Crab & Avocado Salad
Lump crab meat, Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, 1/2 avocado and French cocktail sauce$25.00
Pupus & Appetizers
10pcs Chicken Wings
Chili BBQ or Buffalo Wings. Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Blue Cheese Dip, and Ranch Dressing$22.00
4pcs Crispy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Honey Mustard, Country Slaw, and Fries$19.00
3pcs Cubano Pork Sliders
Cilantro Aioli$15.00
Shark's Den Ahi Poke
Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Furikake Seasoning, Scallion, Tobiko Caviar, Steamed Rice, and Gingered Turmeric Dressing$24.00
Coconut Shrimp
Pineapple Sweet-Chili Salsa$22.00
Poutine Fries
Homemade Fries, Short Ribs, Gruyère Cheese, and Mushroom Ragu$22.00
Traditional Guacamole
Fresh Avocado, Jalapeño, White Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, and Warm Tortilla Chips$15.00
Mango Guacamole
Diced Mango, Fresh Avocado, Jalapeño, Yellow Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, and Warm Tortilla Chips$18.00
Flatbreads
Margarita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil$18.00
Hawaiian Style Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham$19.00
Truffle and Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Truffle Essence$19.00
Bacon and White Flatbread
Mascarpone Spread, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, White Onion, Nutmeg, Lardon, and Olive Oil$19.00
Tacos
Burgers
Shark's Den Hamburger
Plain Burger$20.00
Rockefeller Burger
Spinach,Swiss Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon$23.00
Bacon & Blue burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese$23.00
Shark's Den Signature Burger
Raclette Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Bacon-Grain Mustard Aioli$25.00
Surf and Turf Burger
Lobster Salad and Horseradish Sauce$29.00
Truffle Burger
Truffle Cheese, Truffle Mushroom Aioli, Balsamic Reduction, and Truffle Fries$29.00
Miso Burger
Miso Glazed Beef Patty, Wasabi Aioli, and Asian Cucumber Salad$24.00
Piggyback Burger
Beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, Caramelized Onion, Bacon Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese$28.00
Tex Mex Burger
Pepper jack cheese, chopped lettuce, tortillas chips, and chipotle ranch, guacamole and pico de gallo salsa$28.00
Croque Burger
Ham, swiss cheese, béchamel sauce, egg sunny side up$28.00
Pastrami Burger
Pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and secret sauce$28.00
Entrees
Miso Glazed Salmon
Baby Bok Choy, White Rice, Furikake Seasoning$29.00
Grilled Flank Steak Frites
12 OZ Sliced Sake Marinated Steak, Gingered-Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce, Herb Butter, and Fries$29.00
Spicy St. Louis Ribs
Spiced Crusted Pork Ribs, Glazed with House Tangy BBQ Sauce, Mini Corn Muffins, and Coleslaw$24.00
Country Fried Chicken$22.00
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken, Peppers, and Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, and Chipotle Ranch$19.00
Duck a L’Orange
1/2 roasted crispy chicken served with vegetables fried rice & orange sauce$35.00
Mussels Mariniere with Fries$31.00
12oz Ribeye a la Plancha
Asparagus and chimichurri sauce$35.00
Fish and Chips
beer batter fish, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge$25.00
Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
thin sliced seasoned ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions, garlic aioli, swiss cheese in 9’ roasted Hoagie roll with fries$26.00
Loco Moco
Beef patty, with rice, mushroom-onion gravy, egg sunny side up, and furikake.$25.00
Surf & Turf NY Strip Steak
Sautéed shrimp, lobster mash, caramelized onions, and steak sauce$45.00
Signature Prime Rib
Served with 2 sides and au jus$40.00
Sides
Mussels Ala Carte
Beverages
Coke$4.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Coke Zero$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Gingerale$4.00
Ice Tea$5.00
Dr Pepper$4.00
Pog$6.00
Pineapple Juice$6.00
Orange Juice$6.00
Cranberry Juice$6.00
Apple Juice$6.00
Guava Juice$6.00
Club Soda$3.00
Hawaiian Vocanic Flat Water 777ml$10.00
Coffee$5.00
Decaf Coffee$5.00
Hot Tea$5.00
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Milk$6.00
V8$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$8.00
Icee Cherry$7.00
Icee Blue raspberry$7.00
Wine
White Wines
Red Wines
Bottled Wine
BTL Barton & Guestier Bordeaux Blanc
France 2021$55.00
BTL The Dreaming Tree sauvignon blanc
Argentina 2020$55.00
BTL Italian D.O.C Prosecco
Individual Bottle 187ml$15.00
BTL Malbec Dona Paula$56.00
BTL Blend Dona Paula$55.00
BTL Napa Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$99.00
BTL Ruffino Limina Pinot Grigio$48.00
BTL Heiomi Chardonnay$56.00
BTL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon$56.00
BTL Graffigna Malbec$56.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot 375ml$95.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot 750ml$180.00