Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Happy Hour
HH Food
- HH Margarita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil$12.00
- HH Hawaiian Style Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham$12.00
- HH Truffle and Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Truffle Essence$12.00
- HH Trio Tacos
Choice of Three Tacos: Barbacoa: Slow Braised Short Ribs, White Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Verde Mole Jidori Chicken: Braised Chicken in Mole, Cotija Cheese, and Pickled Onion Achiote Pork Taco: Maui Pineapple Chutney$12.00
- HH Rockefeller Burger
Spinach, Swiss Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon$15.00
- HH Bacon and Blue Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese$15.00
- HH Loco Burger
Mushroom Ragu, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic Aioli$15.00
- HH Burger$15.00
HH Drinks
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
Open now • Closes at 10PM