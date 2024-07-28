Online Ordering Available!
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Ice Tea$5.00
- Pog$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Guava Juice$6.00
- V8$6.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Bubble Tea$8.00
- Milk$6.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
- Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$8.00
Happy Hour
HH Food
- HH Margarita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil$15.00
- HH Hawaiian Style Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham$15.00
- HH Truffle and Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Truffle Essence$15.00
- HH Trio Tacos
Choice of Three Tacos: Barbacoa: Slow Braised Short Ribs, White Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Verde Mole Jidori Chicken: Braised Chicken in Mole, Cotija Cheese, and Pickled Onion Achiote Pork Taco: Maui Pineapple Chutney$12.00
- HH Rockefeller Burger
Spinach, Swiss Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon$15.00
- HH Bacon and Blue Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese$15.00
- HH Loco Burger
Mushroom Ragu, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic Aioli$15.00
- HH Burger$15.00
HH Drinks
modelo
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM