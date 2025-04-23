Online Ordering Available!
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Breakfast
Continental Breakfast
Seasonal Fruit Bowl & Berries
Roasted Macadamia Nuts$12.00
Papaya Parfait
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Aloha Granola, Big Island Honey, and Mixed Berries$15.00
Cereal
Special K, Raisin Bran, Cheerios, or Frosted Flakes$7.00
Acai Bowl
Topped with Banana, blueberries, Aloha Granola, Shredded Coconut, Chia Seeds, Big Island Honey$15.00
Oatmeal
Old Fashion Oats & Toppings. Sliced Almond, Coconut Snow Flakes, and Pineapple Tidbits$12.00
Toast & Jam
Choice of: White, Wheat, Multi-Grain, Gluten-free, or English muffin. Choice of: Strawberry or Guava Jam.$7.00
Bagel
Plain, Cinnamon raisin, or Everything. With a choice of Cream Cheese or Butter$8.00
Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with Portuguese Sausage, Crispy Bacon & Home Fries$18.00
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs Served on ‘Puerto Rican Pernil’ English Muffins, Home Fries & Hollandaise Sauce$19.00
Hawaiian Omelet
Ham, Maui Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese & Home Fries$18.00
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Sunny Side Up Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Home Fries$25.00
Sandwiches
Local Favorites
Loco Moco
7 oz Big Island Beef Patty, Mushroom & Onion Ragu, Sunny Side Up Egg, White Rice, Furikake, Scallion and Togarashi Seasoning$21.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
(add on toppings $2 each) Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, or Whipped Cream$14.00
Punaluu French Toast
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$15.00
Waffles
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$14.00
Breakfast Fried Rice
Scrambled Eggs, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Vegetables, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Sriracha and Oyster sauce.$14.00
Sides
Beverages
Coke$4.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Coke Zero$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Gingerale$4.00
Ice Tea$5.00
Dr Pepper$4.00
Pog$6.00
Pineapple Juice$6.00
Orange Juice$6.00
Cranberry Juice$6.00
Apple Juice$6.00
Guava Juice$6.00
Club Soda$3.00
Hawaiian Vocanic Flat Water 777ml$10.00
Coffee$5.00
Decaf Coffee$5.00
Hot Tea$5.00
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Milk$6.00
V8$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$8.00
Icee Cherry$7.00
Icee Blue raspberry$7.00
Wine
White Wines
Red Wines
Bottled Wine
BTL Barton & Guestier Bordeaux Blanc
France 2021$55.00
BTL The Dreaming Tree sauvignon blanc
Argentina 2020$55.00
BTL Italian D.O.C Prosecco
Individual Bottle 187ml$15.00
BTL Malbec Dona Paula$56.00
BTL Blend Dona Paula$55.00
BTL Napa Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$99.00
BTL Ruffino Limina Pinot Grigio$48.00
BTL Heiomi Chardonnay$56.00
BTL Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon$56.00
BTL Graffigna Malbec$56.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot 375ml$95.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot 750ml$180.00