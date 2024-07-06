Online Ordering Available!
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Ice Tea$5.00
- Pog$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Guava Juice$6.00
- V8$6.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Bubble Tea$8.00
- Milk$6.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- V Colada$8.00
- V Straw Daiquiri$8.00
Dinner
Soups & Salads
- French Onion Soup
Beef Broth, Onion, Croutons, and Gruyere Cheese$12.00
- Hawaiian Local Spring Mix Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Watermelon Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries, and Lilikoi Dressing$16.00
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, and Ranch Dressing$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Spears, Anchovies, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing$12.00
Pupus & Appetizers
- 10pcs Chili-BBQ Chicken Wings
Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Blue Cheese Dip, and Ranch Dressing$20.00
- 4pcs Crispy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Honey Mustard and Country Slaw$16.00
- 3pcs Cubano Pork Sliders
Cilantro Aioli$15.00
- Shark's Den Ahi Poke
Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Furikake Seasoning, Scallion, Tobiko Caviar, Steamed Rice, and Gingered Turmeric Dressing$22.00
Flatbreads
Tacos
Burgers
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Beer
Draft Beers
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
Open now • Closes at 10PM