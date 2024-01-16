Menu
Breakfast
Continental Breakfast
- Seasonal Fruit Bowl & Berries
Roasted Macadamia Nuts$12.00
- Papaya Parfait
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Aloha Granola, Big Island Honey, and Mixed Berries$15.00
- Cereal
Special K, Raisin Bran, Cheerios, or Frosted Flakes$7.00
- Acai Bowl
Topped with Banana, blueberries, Aloha Granola, Shredded Coconut, Chia Seeds, Big Island Honey$15.00
- Oatmeal
Old Fashion Oats & Toppings. Sliced Almond, Coconut Snow Flakes, and Pineapple Tidbits$12.00
- Toast & Jam
Choice of: White, Wheat, Multi-Grain, Gluten-free, or English muffin. Choice of: Strawberry or Guava Jam.$7.00
- Bagel
Plain, Cinnamon raisin, or Everything. With a choice of Cream Cheese or Butter$8.00
Eggs
- Two Eggs Any Style
Served with Portuguese Sausage, Crispy Bacon & Home Fries$18.00
- Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs Served on ‘Puerto Rican Pernil’ English Muffins, Home Fries & Hollandaise Sauce$20.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs Sunny Side up, Black Beans, Charred corn, Fried Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cotija Cheese & Chipotle salsa$21.00
- Huevos de Barbacoa
Slow Braised Short Ribs, Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Charred Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Salsa Verde, and Home Fries$25.00
- Hawaiian Omelet
Ham, Maui Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese & Home Fries$18.00
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Scramble Eggs in Cheesy Bechamel, Mexican Chorizo, Pinto Beans, Avocado, Home Fries & Salsa Verde$18.00
- Avocado Toast
2 Slices of Seven Grain Toast, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Asian Cucumber Salad, Red Onion, Watermelon Radishes, Tarragon-Basil Dressing, and Spring Mix$19.00
- Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Over Medium Rggs, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, English Muffin & Home fries$15.00
- Triple Decker ABCLT Sandwich
7 Grain Toast , Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, and Salad with House Dressing$19.00
Local Favorites
- Loco Moco
7 oz Big Island Beef Patty, Mushroom & Onion Ragu, Sunny Side Up Egg, White Rice, Furikake, Scallion and Togarashi Seasoning$25.00
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes
(add on toppings $2 each) Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, or Whipped Cream$15.00
- Punaluu French Toast
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$17.00
- Waffles
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$15.00
Breakfast Cocktails
- SDBG Bloody Mary
Vodka, BM Mix, Tabasco, Lime Juice$15.00
- Blue Lagoon
Vodka, Blue Hawaii Syrup, Pineapple Colada Syrup, Sweet and Sour$15.00
- Mai Tai
Light and Dark Rum, Pineapple Juice, Orgeat Syrup, Lime Juice$15.00
- Tiki Coffee Cocktail
Dark Rum, Spiced Rum, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coffee Liqueur, Bitters$15.00
- Mimosa Flight
Guava, Pineapple Juice, POG$15.00
- Painkiller Tiki
Rum, Pineapple Syrup, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice$15.00
Sides
Early Bird Breakfast Specials
Early Bird Breakfast
- Early Bird 3 Buttermilk Pancakes
(add on toppings $2 each) Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, or Whipped Cream$10.00
- Early Bird Waffles
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$10.00
- Early Bird Punaluu French Toast
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream (Add On Topping $2 each)$10.00
- Early Bird Two Eggs Any Style
Served with Portuguese Sausage, Crispy Bacon & Home Fries$12.00
Early Bird Beverages
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Food
- Happy Hour Margarita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil$12.00
- Happy Hour Hawaiian Style Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham$12.00
- Happy Hour Truffle and Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Truffle Essence$12.00
- Happy Hour Trio Tacos
Choice of Three Tacos: Barbacoa: Slow Braised Short Ribs, White Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Verde Mole Jidori Chicken: Braised Chicken in Mole, Cotija Cheese, and Pickled Onion Achiote Pork Taco: Maui Pineapple Chutney$12.00
- Happy Hour Rockefeller Burger
Spinach, Swiss Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon$15.00
- Happy Hour Bacon and Blue Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese$15.00
- Happy Hour Loco Burger
Mushroom Ragu, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic Aioli$15.00
Happy Hour Drinks
- Happy Hour Frozen Margarita$5.00
- Happy Hour House Red Wine$5.00
- Happy Hour House White Wine$5.00
- Happy Hour Beer Bucket$23.00
- Happy Hour Kona Big Wave$5.00
- Happy Hour Bud Light$5.00
- Happy Hour Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Happy Hour Stella Artois$5.00
- Happy Hour White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- Happy Hour Aloha Blonde$5.00
- Happy Hour Hop Lei IPA$5.00