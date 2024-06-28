Skip to Main content
Sharks Den Bar and Grill
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
3401 N NIMITZ HWY, HONOLULU, HI 96819
Beverages
Beer
Beverages
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Gingerale
$4.00
Ice Tea
$5.00
Pog
$6.00
Pineapple Juice
$6.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$6.00
Apple Juice
$6.00
Guava Juice
$6.00
V8
$6.00
Coffee
$5.00
Decaf Coffee
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Bubble Tea
$8.00
Milk
$6.00
Dr Pepper
$4.00
Coke Zero
$4.00
Beer
Draft Beers
Aloha Blonde
$6.00
Hop Lei IPA
$6.00
Canned Beer
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$6.00
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
3401 N NIMITZ HWY, HONOLULU, HI 96819
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 6AM
All hours
