Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ice Tea$5.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Pog$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Guava Juice$6.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Hawaiian Vocanic Flat Water 777ml$10.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Milk$6.00
- V8$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
- Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$8.00
- Icee Cherry$7.00
- Icee Blue raspberry$7.00
Wine
White Wines
Red Wines
Bottled Wine
- BTL Ménage À Trois blend
California$48.00
- BTL Ménage à Trois Chardonnay
California$48.00
- BTL Barton & Guestier Bordeaux Blanc
France 2021$50.00
- BTL The Dreaming Tree sauvignon blanc
Argentina 2020$55.00
- BTL Italian D.O.C Prosecco
Individual Bottle 187ml$15.00
- BTL Malbec Dona Paula$48.00
- BTL Blend Dona Paula$48.00
- BTL Graffigna Genuine Malbec$52.00
