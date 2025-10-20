Skip to Main content
Sharks Den Bar and Grill
Steak Cobb Salad
Steak Cobb Salad
Bacon Bites, Okinawa Potato, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Corn, Blue Cheese Crumble, Feta Cheese, and Tarragon-basil Dressing
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
3401 N NIMITZ HWY, HONOLULU, HI 96819
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
