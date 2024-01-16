Shark's Den Bar and Grill
Conveniently located next to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Shark's Den Bar and Grill offers island style dining in the comforts of Airport Hotel Honolulu. Shark's Den provides quality breakfast with a wide variety of healthy and tasty menu options.
Chef Alex Petard
With a career deeply rooted in a passion for fine dining and culinary innovation, Chef Alex Petard is the Owner and Executive Chef at Shark's Den Bar and Grill. A third-generation chef with a deep passion for culinary excellence, Chef Alex is known for his fusion of flavors from around the world. With culinary experiences in France, New York, and Hawaii Chef Alex brings a new twist to island classics.
Chef Alex thoughtfully crafted Shark's Den Bar and Grill by creating a spot for visitors and locals alike to enjoy an island influenced culinary experience.