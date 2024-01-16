Chef Alex Petard

With a career deeply rooted in a passion for fine dining and culinary innovation, Chef Alex Petard is the Owner and Executive Chef at Shark's Den Bar and Grill. A third-generation chef with a deep passion for culinary excellence, Chef Alex is known for his fusion of flavors from around the world. With culinary experiences in France, New York, and Hawaii Chef Alex brings a new twist to island classics.





Chef Alex thoughtfully crafted Shark's Den Bar and Grill by creating a spot for visitors and locals alike to enjoy an island influenced culinary experience.



