Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Lunch
Make Your Own Bowl
Burgers
Dessert
Flatbreads
Dinner
Soups & Salads
- French Onion Soup
Beef Broth, Onion, Croutons, and Gruyere Cheese$12.00
- Hawaiian Local Spring Mix Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Watermelon Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries, and Lilikoi Dressing$16.00
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, and Ranch Dressing$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Spears, Anchovies, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing$12.00
Pupus & Appetizers
- 10pcs Chili-BBQ Chicken Wings
Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Blue Cheese Dip, and Ranch Dressing$20.00
- 4pcs Crispy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Honey Mustard and Country Slaw$16.00
- 3pcs Cubano Pork Sliders
Cilantro Aioli$15.00
- Shark's Den Ahi Poke
Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Furikake Seasoning, Scallion, Tobiko Caviar, Steamed Rice, and Gingered Turmeric Dressing$22.00
Flatbreads
Tacos
Burgers
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Happy Hour
HH Food
- HH Margarita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil$12.00
- HH Hawaiian Style Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham$12.00
- HH Truffle and Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Truffle Essence$12.00
- HH Trio Tacos
Choice of Three Tacos: Barbacoa: Slow Braised Short Ribs, White Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Verde Mole Jidori Chicken: Braised Chicken in Mole, Cotija Cheese, and Pickled Onion Achiote Pork Taco: Maui Pineapple Chutney$12.00
- HH Rockefeller Burger
Spinach, Swiss Cheese, and Applewood Smoked Bacon$15.00
- HH Bacon and Blue Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese$15.00
- HH Loco Burger
Mushroom Ragu, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic Aioli$15.00
- HH Burger$15.00
HH Drinks
Take Out
Beer
Draft Beers
Bacon & Blue burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese