Online Ordering Available!
Shark's Den Bar and Grill 3401 N NIMITZ HWY
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Ice Tea$5.00
- Pog$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Guava Juice$6.00
- V8$6.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Bubble Tea$8.00
- Milk$6.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- V Colada$8.00
- V Straw Daiquiri$8.00
Lunch
Make Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl, 5 OZ Protein, Toppings
Burgers
Dessert
Flatbreads
Dinner
Soups & Salads
- French Onion Soup
Beef Broth, Onion, Croutons, and Gruyere Cheese$12.00
- Hawaiian Local Spring Mix Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Watermelon Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries, and Lilikoi Dressing$16.00
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, and Ranch Dressing$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Spears, Anchovies, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing$12.00
Pupus & Appetizers
- 10pcs Chili-BBQ Chicken Wings
Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Blue Cheese Dip, and Ranch Dressing$20.00
- 4pcs Crispy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Honey Mustard and Country Slaw$16.00
- 3pcs Cubano Pork Sliders
Cilantro Aioli$15.00
- Shark's Den Ahi Poke
Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Furikake Seasoning, Scallion, Tobiko Caviar, Steamed Rice, and Gingered Turmeric Dressing$22.00
Flatbreads
Tacos
Burgers
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Beer
Draft Beers
Hawaiian Local Spring Mix Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Watermelon Radishes, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries, and Lilikoi Dressing
Dressing
Please select up to 1
Add-on Protein
Sharks Den Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(808) 837-5932
Open now • Closes at 2PM